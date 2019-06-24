Injured Liverpool fan’s fund nears €2 million

A €2 million gofundme campaign to support an Irish man seriously injured before a Liverpool football game has nearly reached its target.

€1,955,340 of the €2 million goal has been raised for the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust, including €748,000 from a charity game between Liverpool FC Legends and a Republic of Ireland XI. Nearly 27,000 fans turned out to support the Trust at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium where the Liverpool team beat the Republic’s side XI 2-1.

Mr Cox suffered life-changing brain injuries in April 2018 in an attack by Roma fans outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool FC’s chief executive Peter Moore, Director of the LFC Foundation, Matt Parish and Joe Blott, Chair of the Spirit of Shankly, recently presented a special cheque to Martina Cox, his wife, and Stephen Felle, chairman of the trust. The club and first-team players have also supported the appeal privately.

“While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack”, Mrs Cox said.

The Trust is in place to collect and administer funds raised for Sean’s plight. The Trust will be responsible for distributing monies to meet the costs of Sean’s ongoing and future care and rehabilitation, and costs borne by his family related to his rehabilitation. In the event of Sean’s death the proceeds of the Trust will be transferred to his Estate.

Seán begins the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel from Dublin to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire. It is anticipated that Sean’s rehabilitation will take a number of years.