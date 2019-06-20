Majority support small charities but less than half can name one

Two thirds (67%) of people in the UK think small charities have a positive impact on their local community according to CAF research released during this year’s Small Charity Week.

However, less people think this is the case both nationally and internationally, Charities Aid Foundation’s findings show, and less than half – 41% – of people could name at least one small charity when asked.

According to the research, 71% of people in the UK say they have helped a small charity at some point, whether through donating money, sponsoring, fundraising, volunteering or giving goods away, such as to a charity shop.

It also shows that 64% of people are likely donate money to a small charity in the future, whilst 66% are likely to give goods, and that older generations are likelier to give goods to small charities, whilst 16-24 year olds are more likely than average to volunteer their time.

Tessa Tyler Todd, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at Small Charities Coalition commented:

“It’s great that a majority of the public is likely to support small charities in the future and view their impact as positive. Having said that, it’s clear that we need to raise more awareness.” “Raising awareness of small charities will ensure that more can have an impact on people’s lives. The time to do that is now; Small Charity Week is the ideal time to support these relationships.”

The research was conducted by YouGov, which surveyed 1,096 adults from 20-26 May online.