Tech start up seeks to launch social media platform to do good

A UK tech start-up has launched a £250,000 crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube to enable it to create a social media platform to do good.

WokenUp aims to bring together people and organisations around the world that want to give back and make a difference on social and environmental issues, with the aim of deepening and accelerating the impact that they make.

The platform aggregates content by reference to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and hashtags (including single-sentence “Snippets” of data), enabling its users to communicate and demonstrate the impact that they are making in relation to those Goals and tags.

Having finalised its prototype, WokenUp is looking for external investment to build its online platform – a web app that can be used across multiple devices, including mobile ­­– and to launch it later this year. The company is looking to raise £250,000 (15% equity stake) through its crowdfunding campaign and has more than £105,000 currently invested.

WokenUp’s revenue will initially come from three sources: social media advertising, fees paid by companies that post job opportunities on the platform and premium subscription fees.

Founder of WokenUp and social entrepreneur, Simon Puleston Jones said: