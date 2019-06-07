43% of top 100 fundraising charities saw income decrease in 2017/18

Almost half – 43% – of the top 100 fundraising charities in the UK experienced a drop in income during 2017/18, according to the latest Top 100 Fundraisers Spotlight.

The Charity Financials report, published by The Fundraiser, reveals that overall, voluntary fundraised income to the top 100 charities accounted for one-third of all voluntary donations at £5.9bn, increasing by 0.5% after adjusting for inflation and constituting the largest share of fundraising charities’ income in 2017/18, at just over half (51.3%). This is followed by £1.24bn from charitable activities and £0.96bn from statutory income.

The report also shows the top charities by fundraised income to be Cancer Research UK at £443.2m, followed by the British Heart Foundation at £295.9m and Sightsavers International at £291.8m. The top 10 fundraisers collectively raised £2,186.7m.

International causes received the most in both fundraising and total income, with a 29% share of all fundraised income at £1.7bn, followed by health charities at £1.6bn and welfare/special needs at £8bn.

Other findings include:

Total income reached £9.6 billion, maintaining its value with a slight above-inflation increase of 0.8%

Six of the top 10 charities experienced a fall in fundraising income after adjusting for inflation, including Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and Oxfam GB

Legacy gifts providing 25.8% of voluntary fundraised income, with 2017/18 seeing a growth from £7m to £21m