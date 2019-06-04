Independent institute launches to help investors make a positive social impact

An independent institute that aims to make it easier for people to invest their money to benefit communities and society has launched.

The Impact Investing Institute will look for more effective ways to combine financial returns with a social purpose, and encourage savers to choose ISAs, pensions and savings products that benefit issues they care about. These could include investments in organisations that provide housing to homeless people, renewable energy companies or businesses committed to delivering sustainable employment.

It brings together the UK National Advisory Board on Impact Investing (UK NAB) and the Implementation Taskforce on Growing a Culture of Social Impact Investing in the UK (Implementation Taskforce), and is being led by their chairs, Sir Harvey McGrath and Elizabeth Corley.

The Institute will be supported by private firms and foundations alongside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Department for International Development and the City of London Corporation.

Elizabeth Corley, Chair of the Impact Investing Institute’s Management Board, said: