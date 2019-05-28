Win That Pitch offers full-service global pitch consultancy

Win That Pitch has launched as the “first global full-service pitch consultancy”, offering to help agencies, brands, individuals and charities present with confidence when making a commercial pitch.

The company offers access to associates covering a wide range of industries, training accreditations, and design and research support. It also offers access to a psychology and artificial intelligence provider which will enable agencies to utilise AI for research and analysis during the pitch process.

In addition it has partnered with independent research specialist ICG, who can identify research experts from their membership of 400+ specialists to support pitch insights.

Clients will also benefit from continuing professional development recognition for its pitch and presentation workshops and online pitch masterclass course.

The company offers training, workshops, hands-on consultancy, research and design services through to audits and mentoring. In addition it offers a number of free e-book downloads available from its website.

Dean Russell

Founder and CEO Dean Russell is the author of ‘How To Win: The Ultimate Professional Pitch Guide’ and is a leadership and pitch advisor. He is a fellow at the RSA, a former vice chairman of the Federation of Small Business and has over 20 years of experience helping start-ups, brands and agencies win pitches.

He has also recently been appointed as a start-up mentor for London+Partners, the Mayor of London’s promotional company which promotes London internationally) and is a lecturer at the Institute for Direct and Digital Marketing (IDM).

Russell said:

“Pitches are pivotal to growth for most agencies, businesses and non-profits and so with these partnerships, Win That Pitch is achieving our vision of becoming a one-stop-shop to cater for all aspects of presenting and pitching. “Despite the importance of pitching to business growth, it can often be the most stressful part of the job for many employees – especially junior and mid-level team members. Not everyone enjoys presenting and for many organisations pitches can vary wildly depending on the experience of the team. That’s why Win That Pitch provides best practice support, training and services to ensure everyone can deliver their best pitch and avoid common mistakes and pressures.”

He added:

“We also know that the best way to win new business is by having a strong pitch team. That is why I am also excited to announce that our online pitch training course and offline workshops have been accredited by the Continued Professional Development Standards Office (CPDSO). Our cost-effective CPD courses are now available to help junior teams and pitch veterans alike improve their skills to present with confidence and pitch to win, every time.”

​Amanda Rosewarne, CEO, CPDSO commented:

“Demonstrating a dedication to excellence in lifelong learning, Win That Pitch have achieved a CPD badge that displays they have been independently verified and recognised as a formal CPD provider.”

Win That Pitch associates

The company’s associates are all leading experts in their respective industry and sector. They can provide a range of support from acting as specialist advisors for individual proposals, presentations and pitches through to ongoing coaching and consultancy to help organisations achieve measurable success.

They include:

personal development coach, executive search and selection specialists Dani Bernstein

international data practitioner and GDPR data protection officer Mark Burnett

strategic communications consultant Kate Nicholas

brand strategy and responsible business specialist Victoria Page

fundraising and digital consultant, trainer and pubisher Howard Lake

consumer lifestyle, technology and entertainment sectors communications expert Ranj George

Win That Pitch offers a number of tailored packages, for example for startups, small businesses, agencies and for those seeking grant funding.