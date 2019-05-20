Joint lecture to be held on the reputation of philanthropy

The reputation of philanthropy will be the subject of this year’s Fred Freeman lecture tomorrow in Liverpool by two charity and social sector academics.

Dr Beth Breeze and Professor Hugh Cunningham of the University of Kent will present an examination of how criticisms of philanthropy are not new.

Speaking at the Victoria Gallery and Museum, their lecture is entitled ‘The Reputation of Philanthropy: Past and Present’. They will chart the public debates about the validity and impact of philanthropy from the Victorian era, a “golden age” of philanthropy in some ways, through to today’s criticisms of philanthropy, charitable organisations and wealthy donors.

They will note that the points made against philanthropy in the nineteenth century are very similar to those directed at philanthropy in the twenty-first century, and ask how concerned we should be at current criticisms.

Their talks will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will bring together leading figures from charitable organisations to discuss philanthropy debates throughout history.

Hugh Cunningham is Emeritus Professor of Social History and Dr Beth Breeze is co-founder of the Centre for Philanthropy at the University of Kent, which last year marked its 10th anniversary.

Fred Freeman lecture on philanthropy

The Fred Freeman lecture on philanthropy was created in memory of the late Fred Freeman who died in 2007.

It was established by a gift awarded by his family to the University through his charitable foundation, and is intended to honour his lifetime of achievements (he helped found payroll giving) by recognising, celebrating and encouraging philanthropy and the benefit it brings to society as a whole.

This year’s event is free to attend but booking is required.