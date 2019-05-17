ACO launches day of action to highlight member charities’ work

The Association of Charitable Organisations (ACO) has unveiled plans for a national day of action to highlight the support its members offer to thousands of people across the UK.

The One Day Changes Lives campaign was launched at ACO’s Annual Conference in London on 10 May, and will take place on 16 October to shine a spotlight on the work member charities do on just one day of the year.

While ACO members are grant-making organisations, the campaign aims to challenge the misconception that benevolent funds only provide financial support by showcasing the other support they provide, including practical assistance, employment support or health and wellbeing support.

Every year, ACO members provide more than £150 million in grants to support tens of thousands of individuals and their families, and the One Day Changes Lives campaign hopes to highlight the help ACO members can offer people and ensure as many as possible are able to take advantage of their support.

The ACO, which is made up of more than 100 charities, including occupational charities such as Retail Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and Vetlife, is encouraging members to engage with the campaign and share examples of the wide range of support they provide on the day, using the hashtag #SmallActsChangeLives.

Dominic Fox, Chief Executive at ACO said:

“It is important that we highlight the organisations providing ongoing support for its beneficiaries and the help they can give to people who really need it. “On an individual basis, charities may not attract attention beyond the immediate parties involved. Taken together, though, they have a real societal impact. “We hope this day will highlight how sometimes small acts of kindness can make a big difference to people’s lives and also encourage people who may need support to get in touch and see how our charity members can help them.”

More information on what the day will involve and how to get involved is available on the One Day Changes Lives page of ACO’s site.