Grants available from Standard Life Foundation for financial wellbeing work

Standard Life Foundation is offering grants to support work on financial wellbeing.

The Foundation is inviting proposals from organisations seeking funding for policy work, campaigning and research focused on its three programme areas:

Income (wages, welfare benefits, pensions, and taxation)

Spending (cost of living, consumer spending, gambling, borrowing and payment problems)

Assets (general saving, retirement saving, housing and taxation)

Organisations have until 3 June 2019 at 1pm to apply. There is no minimum or maximum size of grant, however most grants will range between £10,000 and £250,000, with the majority for between £50,000 to £150,000 in total. Few grants will be made for more than £150,000.

This is Standard Life Foundation‘s second funding round of 2019 and will be the final call for applications for 2019. The Foundation intends to make grants of around £2million per year.

The Foundation has also launched a new website with funding guidelines to help applicants with their proposals.

Mubin Haq, Standard Life Foundation Chief Executive, said: