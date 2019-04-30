Increasing fundraising efforts see universities’ annual total reach over £1bn

Universities in the UK and Ireland are fundraising more than ever in an attempt to remain financially sustainable, with over £1billion raised in 2017/18, according to CASE Europe’s annual Ross-CASE survey.

Reported levels have increased from £350m secured by 75 universities in 2004/05 to £1.08bn secured by 100 universities in 2017/18.

CASE Europe‘s 2019 Ross-CASE survey also shows a significant increase in fundraising levels by ‘Developing’ institutions, which have seen a 51% increase on the previous year. Meanwhile, ‘Emerging’ institutions have seen a 15% increase. The number of universities other than Oxbridge now raising £5m a year has also nearly doubled over the past ten years – from 17 to 31.

Universities in Scotland secured the most new funds, raising more than £61.3m, with those in Ireland raising more than £33m in new funds secured, and Welsh universities more than £8.2m.

Amounts raised in England ranged from £269.8m by the London region, to £36.6m in the South West and £1.7m in the East of England.

Other findings from the 2019 Ross-CASE survey and report include:

For the first time on record a university crossed the £300m threshold for new funds secured in a single year

The average value of an institution’s largest pledge was £2.39m (up from £1.87m in 2016/17)

Of the £1.08bn, total new funds from the top three largest pledges contributed £353m (£311m in 2016/17)

Cash income from legacies has increased by 19% (following a decrease of 11% from 2015-16 to 2016/17)

However, despite significant increases in fundraising levels over the past 10 years, the number of people who donate to their university remains fairly static – currently at 1.3%. Last year also saw a slight dip in donations.

Sue Cunningham, President and CEO, Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), said:

“As funding sources for higher education are increasingly under pressure, engagement with donors has become fundamental to the success of universities. “Creating a culture of philanthropy with current students and alumni helps ensure new students are able to experience the opportunities that others before them enjoyed.”

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Vice-Chancellor, University of Glasgow and Chair of the CASE Europe Board of Trustees, said: