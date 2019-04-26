Free resources published to help charities choose a Will-writing partner

Remember A Charity has published some free resources aimed at helping charities choose a suitable Will-writing partner.

To help charities assess both the opportunities and the risks to make the right choice for their needs and those of their supporters, Remember A Charity has developed a brief guide and checklist, available through its site, for selecting a Will-writing partner and a directory of some of the most well-known Will-writing firms.

The advice includes considering how the Will-writing service is delivered and regulated, whether the provider has the expertise to handle complex estates and at what level qualified legal professionals are involved in the process. Additional questions include asking what steps the providers are taking to ensure that clients have mental capacity to make a Will and how they guard against undue influence of others.

Rob Cope, Director of Remember A Charity, said:

“With Will-writing options changing rapidly, especially in the online market, we are seeing growing opportunities for charities to reach out to new audiences. However, with such a diverse range of providers on offer, and an as yet unregulated Will-writing marketplace, it is imperative that charities choose who they work with carefully. This advice helps charities identify the questions they need to ask when making that choice in order to form a proper assessment of potential partners, identifying what service will be the best fit for their needs.”

The resources have been developed with support from the Institute of Legacy Management.

Matthew Lagden, CEO of the Institute of Legacy Management, added: