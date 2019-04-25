iRaiser signs Code of Fundraising Practice

Fundraising software company iRaiser has signed the Code of Fundraising Practice, it has announced.

According to iRaiser, it is the first mainland European platform to do so. Founded in France in 2012, it has offices in the Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, France, Belgium and officially launched in the UK at the end of last year. It works with over 500 organisations including WWF, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, the Louvre and Unicef. Since its UK launch, it has partnered with The Salvation Army and Shelter.

Earlier this month, it announced that it had seen €14m donated in just over 48 hours to emergency fundraising pages that it had set up for three of the non-profits involved in the restoration of Notre Dame following the fire.

Signing the Code means that iRaiser has embraced the voluntary set of rules. Where platforms used for fundraising are concerned, the Code stipulates that they should be fully transparent about the fees they charge and whether any are taken from Gift Aid. iRaiser charges a fixed fee per month and does not take anything from Gift Aid.

Antoine Martel, CEO of iRaiser Group, said:

“Code of Fundraising Practice is an incredibly important set of standards which we are proud to support. It ensures that everyone involved with non-profits acts in an ethical and fair way. This is crucial for people who make donations – they need to know that their money has been collected and used in the right way.

Gerald Oppenheim, Fundraising Regulator CEO, said: