Fundraising thinktank Rogare launches gender project

Fundraising thinktank Rogare has launched a new project on gender with the first outputs now available.

Exploring gender issues in fundraising and led by Caoileann Appleby, Strategy Director at Irish creative agency Ask Direct, the project’s objectives include identifying questions and issues for further exploration, clarifying terms, and collating and analysing existing ideas and theories, as well as initiating and developing discussions and conversations.

Rogare will publish bite-sized pieces of information from the project on its Critical Fundraising blog as and when they are completed.

The first three posts have been published, and define key terms as well as examine sexual harassment and violence. They are:

Rogare also points readers towards:

The section on diversity by Ashley Belanger in the recently-published Critical Fundraising (USA) Report

And the related Rogare project on donor dominance led by Heather Hill.

Future posts will look at career paths, leadership and visibility, how feminist ethics can apply to fundraising, and examine/define specific concepts as they apply to fundraising, such as the gender pay gap, donor dominance, and the process of the so-called ‘feminisation’ of a profession.

Appleby said: