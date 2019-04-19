Northern Ireland fundraisers invited to nominate for annual awards

The Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland is calling on nominations for its Annual Fundraising Awards, taking place in Belfast on Thursday 6 June 2019.

The Institute says the awards are an opportunity to celebrate the teams, individuals and organisations that raise millions of pounds for good causes across Northern Ireland every year.

Nominations are sought in six categories:

• Fundraising Event of the Year

• Fundraising Partnership of the Year

• Fundraising Team of the Year

• The Bryan Walliker Fundraising Volunteer of the Year

• Young Fundraising Volunteer of the Year

• Fundraising Campaign of the Year

Nadine Campbell, Chair of the IoF committee in Northern Ireland, said the awards are an important annual event for fundraisers in Northern Ireland and an opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements of fundraisers locally.

She said they were keen to receive nominations from charities of all sizes across Northern Ireland and encourage those who haven’t submitted nominations before to apply.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Hays NI.

The deadline for nominations is Friday 10 May 2019.

Winners from each category will be announced at the Hays NI Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland Awards Luncheon which is being held at Cultra Manor, Holywood.

For more information email northernireland@institute-of-fundraising.org.uk