TCV’s Community Network celebrates 60th anniversary with free membership offer

TCV’s Community Network is offering free membership to community groups as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

The TCV Community Network now has 1000 members, and, thanks to the support of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, is offering groups Community Network Membership free of charge for one year starting from the date of their subscription in 2019.

Annual Community Network membership is usually £38 per year.

The membership offers discounted insurance, practical and operational advice, guidance and support to any community group that is committed to protecting their local environment and green spaces.

Joanne Bushby, Community Network Administrator said:

“What always amazes me is the diversity of the groups, the drive they have and the never-ending desire to keep giving to their community. Thank you so much to players of People’s Postcode Lottery because I know that your support has made a huge difference in helping our groups.”

TCV Community Network member, Kamil Pachalko from Southend in Transition added:

“Membership of the network gave us access to handbooks, grants and the insurance which made setting up our project much easier. We didn’t want the hassle of reinventing the wheel. The free membership this year means we can invest more in our local community and activities.”

Groups can find out more about membership and apply via the TCV site.

Main image: 2018 TCV Growing Communities in Adur and Worthing