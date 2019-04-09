Run For Charity partners with Charity Checkout to improve supporter journey

Run for Charity has partnered with Charity Checkout to improve the supporter journey for event fundraisers using the site, and help charities raise more funds.

Charity Checkout will power ‘Fundraise For Charity’: a new integration that will see its fundraising technology integrated into the existing event registration process where event participants are asked to set up a fundraising page following their ticket purchase through the Run for Charity site.

CEO of Run For Charity, Mark Ussher said:

“We believe that this partnership will give fundraisers a better user journey. It will also help our charity partners increase their fundraising page activation rates, raise more money and save time that would otherwise be spent stewarding supporters and encouraging them to set up their online fundraising pages after registering for an event. Utilising Charity Checkout’s technology, we expect our charities to achieve greater success in the near future.”

Charity Checkout’s Founder & CEO Chester Mojay-Sinclare added: