Power to Change to release another £3m from its Community Business Fund

Power to Change’s Community Business Fund reopens on Wednesday 24 April with grants available of between £50,000 and £300,000 for community businesses in England.

This is the seventh round of the Community Business Fund, which has to date supported over 120 organisations in England with grants worth over £22m. Yorkshire and the Humber, the South West and the North West have been awarded most of the funding with nearly £4.5m going to each region.

The Fund supports a wide range of community businesses, which all work to deliver positive social impact. Community hubs have been awarded 45% of grants, followed by community shops or pubs (13%), employment and training support (10%) and sports and leisure centres (7%).

Alex Steeland, Programme Manager at Power to Change, said:

“We’re very excited to make a further £3m available to community businesses. Community businesses are doing exceptional work at delivering more cohesive local communities and a stronger civil society. We look forward to receiving a broad range of applications from a wide variety of places and sectors, and we are particularly keen to hear from community businesses in the East Midlands, South East and North East so we can distribute the fund more evenly across the country.”

Community businesses will have until midday on Wednesday 22 May to apply. Grant awards will be made to the successful organisations from August 2019.

Guidance on applications is available, and Power to Change will also host a webinar on 25 April to give an overview of the fund and its eligibility criteria.

BE Group, Power to Change’s grant partner for the Community Business Fund, is also available to answer any questions applicants have about the fund either by phone on 0300 1240444 or via email at cbf@be-group.co.uk.