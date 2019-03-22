Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Government Board selects 360Giving Data Standard for disclosing of grant data

Posted by on 22 March 2019
The UK Government’s Open Standards Board has selected the 360Giving Standard for use by central government departments and their agencies when disclosing grant giving .

The board’s purpose is to encourage departments to use open standards to save money, but also to make better use of data as well as to collaborate.

Jeni Tennison, CEO of the Open Data Institute said:

“It is great to see that the 360Giving Standard has been approved as an official government standard for the open publication of grant awards by the public sector. It is an excellent complement to the Open Contracting Data Standard, which focuses on government procurement.

“Data standards make it easier to build tools that can work across data from different organisations. Standards help people understand how things change over time, compare what different organisations are doing, and relate data of different types. All parts of government issue and contracts; publishing this data in a standard way helps government, other grant givers, grantees, contractors and the interested public to see and understand the bigger picture of government spending.”

Founder and Chair of 360Giving Fran Perrin added:

“Now that our data standard is official government guidance, we are looking forward to more government departments, local authorities and other parts of the public sector joining our community of 100 grantmakers giving us the bigger picture about funding flows to the charity sector.”

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

