Foundation calls for action after funding round swamped by applications

The Heart of England Community Foundation is calling for more support for charities after its latest funding round was inundated with applications.

The Foundation awarded £162,076 to 20 organisations through the Tampon Tax Community Fund, but received a total of 99 applications amounting to £863,025, meaning the fund was over-subscribed by more than £700,000.

The charity, which awards funding to projects across the West Midlands, is urging more potential donors to come forward to offer their support. Businesses, organisations and individuals are being asked to contact the Foundation to find out more about how they can make a difference in their communities by starting a fund, setting up a legacy or making a donation.

Tina Costello (centre picture), CEO of the Heart of England Community Foundation, said:

“It is fantastic that we have been able to distribute so much money to grassroots organisations supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our society, however there is still more to be done. “So many of our funds are hugely oversubscribed, and it’s extremely difficult to see such a large number of projects missing out on vital grants due to the demand outweighing the supply. “We are now appealing to any potential donors who would like to make a difference to get in touch. “We have the knowledge to help anyone looking to maximise their Corporate Social Responsibility, and together we can do more to support the groups and organisations that are making a difference to communities across the West Midlands.”

Anyone wishing to find out more about becoming a donor can visit the Foundation’s site, contact 02476 883297 or email Tina@heartofenglandcf.co.uk.