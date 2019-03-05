Online giving up in 2018 but overall donations fell, says report

2018 saw online giving rise 5.5% in the UK, according to a report from Blackbaud, although overall giving fell by 4.2%.

The 2018 Charitable Giving Report analysed the giving data of more than 9,000 non-profits in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, and the online giving data of just over 5,500. This included the data of 311 UK organisations, which saw over $484 million (over £370m) in charitable giving.

Globally, Blackbaud’s report found that online giving in 2018 grew 1.2% year over year for the non-profit organisations that provided this data, compared to 5.5% in the UK, with online donations accounting for 8.5% of all fundraising in 2018.

Overall, use of mobile devices continued to rise with over 24% of online donations made this way in 2018, up from just 9% in 2014 and 21% in 2017.

Arts and culture organisations saw the biggest increase in online giving overall, up 5.8% during 2018, while those in the public and society benefit category grew online giving by 4.4%, healthcare by 3.3%, and faith communities by 2.9% compared to 2017.

And, while overall giving in the UK fell by 4.2%, overall it grew 1.5%, with this the seventh consecutive year that the report has documented an increase in giving.

Steve MacLaughlin, Blackbaud vice president of Data & Analytics and senior advisor to the Blackbaud Institute, said: