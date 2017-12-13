NI community foundation distributed £5 million last year

The Community Foundation for Northern Ireland (CFNI) provided grants of over £5 million last year.

In 2016/17 the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland received 738 applications and awarded over £5 million in 455 grants. In the previous year £9 million was provided in grants.

Total income in the last financial year was £4.9 million. £2 million was provided in grants from that figure, with the difference in total grant giving a reflection of the fulfilment of previous commitments.

CFNI provides grants from its own endowment but most of its grant programmes is from funds provided by other organisations and foundations.

CFNI said fund development for the Human Rights Fund continued to be an important focus and they reported support received from Sigrid Rausing, Porticus, the Legal Education Fund and the ongoing support of Atlantic Philanthropies.

The main categories of grants giving went to:

• Civic Engagement (£3.1 million)

• Health and Wellbeing (£1.8 million)

• Arts, culture and heritage (£220,000)

• Poverty (£147,000)

• Economy and Work (£86,000)

CFNI spent £235,000 on fundraising, up from £200,000 last year.

The Foundation currently has a number of rolling grant programmes open for application.

479 total views, 479 views today