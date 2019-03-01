HOME Fundraising enters voluntary administration

HOME Fundraising has today (1 March) announced that it is entering into voluntary administration, after more than 16 years of delivering door-to-door fundraising services for charities across the UK.

All 16 regional offices have suspended operations and HOME’s staff base of over 600 employees have today entered into a redundancy consultation. Administrators from H W Fisher & Company have been appointed to continue this process and to actively seek buyers for all or part of the business and assets.

HOME’s fundraising services were contracted on a payment by results model, minimising the risk of liability to charity clients, and HOME Companies Ltd, continues to operate as parent company to HOME India and creative consultancy Wisdom Fish.

Dominic Will, joint Managing Director of HOME Fundraising Ltd, said:

“We are deeply saddened that, after so many years in the sector, HOME Fundraising must go into administration. In particular, we feel for our fundraisers and staff, who’ve been such passionate advocates for the charities we have worked with and have initiated so many long-standing donor relationships. Our staff have undoubtedly been HOME’s biggest asset. “It’s been an extremely difficult time for fundraising agencies in recent years, with the need to adapt to a dramatically changing marketplace. There is also considerable uncertainty within the UK economy to which very few businesses will be immune, particularly those that carry significant staff and infrastructure costs. “HOME’s business model and philosophy revolved around the direct recruitment and training of all fundraising staff, creating a workforce of experienced, talented and committed fundraisers. Ultimately, despite all of our efforts, we have been unable to reconcile the cost of adapting and downscaling within the capacity of the ongoing business. Taking the company into administration at this juncture is the most responsible course of action.” “We would like to take this opportunity to give heartfelt thanks to all of our clients, our staff and sector supporters over the 16 years we have worked together.”

Neil Hope, Joint Managing Director, added:

“In our time, we have raised nearly £1bn for a fantastic range of causes and made a real contribution in essential areas including medical research, cancer support, child welfare, disability, animal protection and many others. We have also had the privilege of recruiting, supporting and developing many thousands of brave and committed fundraisers from a hugely diverse range of backgrounds. Our leadership training programme has helped many of these amazing people to build the confidence and skills to develop in their chosen career paths, both in and out of the charity sector. Despite the obvious sadness at this time, that is a legacy everyone connected to HOME can be rightly proud of.”

