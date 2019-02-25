JustGiving launches new Gaming for Social Good hub

JustGiving has launched a new initiative to encourage gamers and game publishers to grow the world of charitable giving through computer gaming.

According to JustGiving, its new Gaming for Social Good hub will offer players tools and resources to help make gaming for a good cause easy, accessible and engaging.

It is launching with a number of charities, including SpecialEffect, War Child UK, the National Autistic Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, which have already signed up to support the initiative. Gamers will be able to donate to the charities of their choice through the hub.

Features of the Gaming for Social Good hub include:

How to guides that help gamers launch an event and integrate their JustGiving page with an existing Twitch account

New streaming overlays that connect fundraising pages to Twitch and other platforms enabling fundraising features, including donation alerts, donation tickers, fundraising progress bars and latest donors

A monthly ‘Hall of Fame’ to recognise fundraisers gaming for good causes

A calendar of events detailing upcoming gaming events on the platform encouraging gamers to join

Keith Williams, General Manager of JustGiving in the UK and Ireland, said:

“Our mission has always been to build great technology to connect more people to causes they care about and grow the world of giving. Today we release a new gaming hub to connect our users to one of the biggest and fastest-growing communities in the world. “Over the last year, we have seen a huge increase in gamers wanting to do good while they play. For example, Edwin Castro, a gamer from America, raised over £30,000 on his own stream. Charities have also used this medium to contribute to this movement, such as SpecialEffects’ Gameblast marathon, which raised over £200,000 on JustGiving in 2018. We are proud to empower individuals and charities to easily connect gaming and livestreaming to their fundraising efforts and capabilities.”

Leslie Gold from the National Autistic Society, added: