How to contact the Charity Commission

Posted by on 21 February 2019
The ’s email addresses are changing from Monday 25 February.

It has announced that the GSI (Government Secure Intranet) network is being phased out across government, and as part of this change ‘.gsi’ will be removed from Charity Commission email addresses as of this date.

All Charity Commission digital services will be unavailable from 6pm Friday 22 February until 10am Monday 25 February to prepare for this.

It says that from Monday 25 February, the ‘.gsi’ must be removed from any emails sent to the Commission, and any records that you have which include Charity Commission email addresses must be updated.

For example, change: inboxname@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk to:

inboxname@charitycommission.gov.uk.

Emails still addressed with .gsi will not be received after this date. The UK phone number for general enquiries is still 0300 066 9197 and theonline contact form is: https://forms.charitycommission.gov.uk/enquiry-form/.

