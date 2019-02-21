Applications open for social entrepreneurship incubator

Social business Catch22 has opened applications for its Incubate, Accelerate Amplify programme, which will support five social entrepreneurs over the next two years.

The programme is designed to support early stage entrepreneurs with lived and learnt experience of complex social issues, with applications welcome from entrepreneurs across education, employment, justice, social care and citizenship, in England and Wales. Successful applicants will have an early stage idea that is connected to the work Catch22 delivers across these areas. Applications are open until 22 March.

Incubatees will receive a tailored programme of support for two years, as well as a £30k salary to allow them to work on their idea in the first year, desk space alongside a community of social entrepreneurs, guidance from Catch22’s frontline delivery experts, services and external partners, as well as a dedicated mentor and corporate services support.

The programme is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, which is providing Catch22 with £448,000 of grant funding over the next two years.

So far, Catch22 has incubated five organisations that share its organisational vision of a strong society and have an idea to make public services more effective: Lighthouse, London Village Network, OWLS, The Difference, and Unlocked Graduates.

Chris Wright, Chief Executive of Catch22, commented: