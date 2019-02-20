CBM wins first UK Aid Match for new appeal

Overseas disability charity CBM has won its first UK Aid Match for a new campaign that launches this week to help people with sight problems in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Between now and 14 May, the UK government will match all public donations to CBM’s See the Way appeal, up to £2 million.

The campaign is to raise funds to improve access to sight-saving surgery, glasses and support. Public donations will support CBM’s work preventing blindness and transforming lives with match funding from the government to go towards improving access to sight-saving eye health services in Rwanda.

This includes:

improving access to sight-restoring cataract surgery and treatment for blinding conditions like glaucoma

reaching people at risk of blindness in remote areas and helping them access treatment before it is too late

ensuring people with low-vision can access glasses and support, so they can go to school, earn a living and be active in their communities

training local staff, equipping hospitals and strengthening eye health systems to ensure the maximum long-term and sustainable benefit

Kirsty Smith, Chief Executive for CBM UK, said:

“It’s shocking to think that men, women and children are losing their sight just because they are poor. But for many people in countries like Rwanda, treatment for blinding conditions like cataracts is out of reach. This appeal will help change that, helping people with sight problems access the treatment and support they need. And thanks to the UK Aid Match scheme, every pound donated between now and 14 May will be doubled by the UK government. So a donation of £12 will become £24, enough to restore sight to someone who is blind because of cataracts.”

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

“Some of Rwanda’s most vulnerable people are still living with avoidable blindness and visual impairments. Too often it is these treatable illnesses that stop these people from accessing education and earning a living. By providing access to basic eye health services the UK Aid Match ‘See the Way’ appeal will change lives across Rwanda for generations and this is only possible with the generosity and support of the Great British public.”

Main image: Irené, 14 months old with bilateral cataracts, at Kabgayi Eye Unit in Rwanda © CBM/Hayduk.