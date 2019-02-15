Cancer Research UK launches first legacy advertising campaign since 2016

Cancer Research UK has launched its first legacy advertising campaign since 2016.

The campaign launched on 11 February and will run across TV, press, digital, social and out of home. It aims to increase awareness of legacy giving and inspire people to pledge to Cancer Research UK in their will.

Gifts in wills fund over a third of the charity’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer and last year income totalled £182million.

The TV advert features real Cancer Research UK legacy supporters, researchers and survivors from across the country looking down the barrel of the camera lens to state their pledge, from leaving a gift in their will to Cancer Research UK, to making more discoveries or to keep working to beat cancer.

According to the charity, while this is its first legacy advertising campaign since 2016, it has continued raising awareness of gifts in wills in other ways during this period, and also used this time to develop a new focus, putting supporters and researchers at the heart of it work, which is reflected in this campaign.

Claire Pilcher, Cancer Research UK Head of Legacy Supporter Engagement, said: