Brewer creates foundation to support artists, musicians and venues

Posted by on 12 February 2019 in News
Pistonhead Lager has created The Pistonhead Foundation with the aim of supporting emerging musicians, artists, and independent venues across the UK.

The foundation will act as “a support network for creatives and venues”. It will help alleviate the everyday costs that new musicians and creatives encounter by providing, for example, free rehearsal and creative spaces to those who need it.

It expects help in a variety of ways, such as providing the deposit for a tour bus, replacing stolen instruments for a band, leasing exhibition space, or being the drinks sponsor at an artist’s first show. It has been founded “at a time when pay is stagnating and venues are struggling across the UK”.

In addition to providing grants, the foundation will draw on a network of partner organisations “to provide creative space and opportunities”. These partners will be announced shortly.

The Pistonhead Foundation is not a registered charity but does operate and support musicians, artists and venues in the UK.

Pistonhead Lager have been crafting specialist brews in Sweden since 2011. The company describes itself as “serious about brewing, but not much else!” The company has since its foundation supported “creativity, individuality, a Rock ‘n’ Roll attitude and good times”.

 

 

