Local charities tackling social exclusion invited to apply for 2019 VINCI UK Foundation funding

The VINCI UK Foundation is seeking local groups and charities tackling social exclusion to apply for a share of it is 2019 funding.

The VINCI UK Foundation funds projects local to VINCI businesses across the UK and Republic of Ireland that are tackling exclusion through action, such as improving access to work or fostering community integration.

The application process is open until 31 March.

In 2018, a total of £207k was awarded to 24 charities via grants of between £3,000 and £20,000, and involved 27 VINCI employees. Projects are supported through the purchasing or upgrading of assets, such as costs of equipment, tools, transport, ICT or facilities refurbishment. Through the Foundation, each charity also receives the support of between one and three VINCI employees, who share their skills to benefit local communities. For example, projects might receive support from a skilled engineer or experienced finance manager.

Projects that received support last year include:

Serenity Farm, a charity based in Stoke-on-Trent that provides farming and animal care activities for people with learning disabilities and marginalised groups, was awarded £10,560 to upgrade its facilities and improve its range of attractions (building of a Sensory Garden and new toilet facility). In addition, several Actemium employees volunteered time to work on the project. They provided manual help, gardening and growing food, and care for the animals.

KidsOut, a Bedfordshire-based children’s charity, was awarded £12,000 to enhance its Toy Box service (through the purchase of a second-hand minivan), which provides brand new toys and games to children who have been rehoused due to domestic violence. In this instance, an Axians employee volunteered their time to help the charity with their telecommunication (installation of a Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications system).

Maggie’s Centre (pictured), based in Cheltenham, was awarded £7,440 to develop an Outreach Centre in the Forest of Dean. For this project, several Actemium employees volunteered their time to organise fundraising events.

Rochdi Ziyat, Board Director, VINCI UK Foundation and CEO, VINCI Energies UK and ROI said:

“The VINCI UK Foundation aims to permanently benefit the lives of the most excluded in society. These projects have made a real difference to the lives of so many in the UK, in Ireland and across Europe. I encourage any projects tackling social exclusion to apply for our funding.”

Information on how to apply is available on the Foundation’s site.