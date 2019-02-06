WPN Chameleon launches international division

WPN Chameleon has formally announced the launch of its International division, following tests of the concept with European charities over the past year.

WPN Chameleon is now looking to expand its global activities, with the international division headed by International Director Gail Cookson. The agency will be working with local agency partners, currently Hopening in France and Direct Mind in Austria, for in-market knowledge and support.

WPNC’s Gail Cookson said:

“WPNC has more than 20 years’ experience successfully recruiting donors and creating authentic charity campaigns that deliver better results. Irrespective of Brexit, there will still be a need for this work to continue and whether it’s the regional office of a global charity or a nationwide charity outside the UK, it’s all about finding the right message to connect with the local donor. It’s an exciting future and we are actively seeking local agency partners in new markets.”

Virginie Raffin, Directrice Conseil Communication at charity marketing agency Hopening, commented: