Minister announces new capital funding for early years

Posted by on 4 February 2019 in News
Minister announces new capital funding for early years

The Irish Minister for Children and Affairs has announced the publication of the guidelines for applications for the 2019 Early Learning and Care and School Age Capital programmes.

Announcing the publication, the Minister, Dr. Katherine Zappone T.D., encouraged providers to study the document and prepare the groundwork for their applications which will be accepted from 25th February.

Guidelines for Early Learning and Care and School Age Capital can be downloaded from the department website. The detailed document contains all the information prospective applicants need to prepare themselves for making an application under the programmes.

The guidelines set out the application process for over €6.1m in childcare capital grants. The available strands of funding are:

• Strand A: Creation of new places for 0-3 year olds – €4.231m (max. €50,000 per grant).

• Strand B: Fire Safety for community early years services – €0.875m, (max.€15,000 per grant).

• Strand C: Creation of new school age places – €1m (max. €20,000 per grant).

Both early learning and care and school age childcare providers are invited to apply. Applicants for capital projects must have planning permission or planning permission number.

Queries about the funding programme will be addressed by email at onlinesupport@pobal.ie or by telephone 01 511 7222.

 

 

