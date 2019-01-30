Grants of up to £20,000 available to local charities & good causes

From 6 February, local charities and good causes can apply for a share of over £3 million, raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open from 6 February until 20 February, and can be for any sum between £500 and £20,000.

The money is available through People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Community Trust, and Postcode Local Trust. Each one supports projects focused on specific themes:

People’s Postcode Trust funds projects aimed at promoting human rights, combating discrimination and preventing poverty

Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation

Postcode Local Trust wants to hear from groups working on flood prevention measures and those looking to implement renewable energy strategies. Applications are also welcomed from causes dedicated to improving outdoor space

Sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and accessible play parks are all examples of the over 1,600 projects that were successful in their application and received funding in 2018. Short funding guides are available to help applicants decide which trust best fits the aims of their project.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said,

“It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery – over £3 million in grants will have a tremendous impact on the work that grass-roots community groups are doing all over Great Britain. With three trusts to apply to, a huge array of projects can benefit and I would urge all groups to take a look at the funding guides, see where their project best fits and apply.”

For more information, to view the funding guides and to apply charities should visit the trusts’ websites directly.