Terrence Higgins Trust launches project to increase beneficiary involvement in charities

The Terrence Higgins Trust announced a three-year project this month to increase beneficiary involvement in the charity, that it hopes will also be used as a blueprint for the wider sector.

The Big Lottery Fund is funding the project with a £1.1 million investment.

The Terrence Higgins Trust aims to find out how to genuinely involve beneficiaries and those with lived experience across an entire organisation. It will draw on advice from the public, private and voluntary sectors to develop new approaches and adapt how it works to ensure it delivers activities that reflect the changing needs of its beneficiaries.

The first stage of the project will have a strong digital focus, using social marketing techniques to reach people who would not ordinarily engage with the charity, and the project plan will be beneficiary-led.

This programme will be used to drive forward Terrence Higgins Trust’s work to end new HIV transmissions, support people to live well with HIV and ensure good sexual health is a right and reality for all.

Ian Green, Chief Executive at Terrence Higgins Trust, said:

“Meaningful engagement across all areas of an organisation is never the easy option or the quick one, but it’s of vital importance in ensuring what you’re doing is what you should be doing. This is not something Terrence Higgins Trust has always got right. We know, however, it is crucial if we are to adapt and respond to the fast-paced changing needs of people now and in the future. “We look forward to learning with all sectors to innovate and test out new ways to properly involve our beneficiaries. It is only with them that we can ensure that what we do is fit for purpose and reflects what is needed in 2019 and beyond.”

James Harcourt, England Grant-Making Director at the Big Lottery Fund, said: