Majority of Brits want latte levy money to go to charity

Almost eight out of ten people in the UK public would like to see money raised from latte levies to go to charity, with the majority of Brits supportive of ideas to protect the environment, according to research from CAF.

The findings show that 77% of Brits believe these schemes are good for the environment, with 63% wanting any monies raised from latte levies to go towards environmental charities, and 78% to go to charities in general. By comparison, only 3% said funds should go to the Government.

The Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) commissioned the research from YouGov in December 2018. Other key findings from the research include that 43% would be more likely to visit coffee shop chains that reinvested a portion of their profits in environmental charities, whilst 84% want retailers and coffee shops to do more to ensure that their cups are recyclable or biodegradable, with only 3% disagreeing.

Just under half (49%) of respondents said they would be more likely to visit a coffee shop chain if they introduced policies such as latte levies and plastic bottle deposit schemes.

Susan Pinkney, Head of Research at the Charities Aid Foundation said: