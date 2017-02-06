CAF Resilience programme seeks 10 charities to help

Charities have until 10th February to apply for help from CAF’s new three-year Resilience programme.

CAF Resilience has been launched to help smaller charities strengthen their long-term organisational health and CAF is looking for 10 charities whose work has a strong focus on ‘problem prevention’ to receive financial and professional support for two years.

The successful organisations will receive grant funding of up to £50,000 per year and bespoke expert advice and training, tailored to their individual needs.

CAF is looking for applications from registered charities and community interest companies, incorporated in the UK, whose latest filed accounts report an annual income of between £250,000 – £1.5 million. The focus of the organisation’s work must be to prevent problems through early action, rather than working to address the consequences of a problem or issue.

Charities can register their interest on the Resilience programme page on the CAF site.