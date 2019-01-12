Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Irish core funding round open

Posted by on 12 January 2019 in News
0 Comments
Pobal's Scheme to Support National Organisations
Irish core funding round open

The Irish government’s core scheme for national community and voluntary organisations is open for applications.

The Scheme to Support National Organisations’  (SSNO) overall aim is to provide multi-annual funding towards the core costs of national organisations to assist them to operate and fund core staff positions.

SSNO has an overall budget of €16m from 2016-2019 and is financed by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) and administered by Pobal.

The primary focus of SSNO funding is on organisations which:

• provide supports (both direct and indirect) to those who are disadvantaged

• demonstrate good governance

• deliver services and supports that have a focus on one or more of the following:

• addresses poverty

•  addresses social exclusion

• promotes equality

To date 71 organisations have been supported by the SSNO programme.

Applicants can apply for up to three years of funding, from 01 July 2019 to 30 June 2022. Applicants can apply for a minimum grant award: €30,000 per annum up to a maximum grant award of €90,000 per annum.

A number of pre-application events are being held and details are on the Pobal website.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 3pm on Thursday 31 January 2019, although Pobal is encouraging applicants not to leave their application to the last minute because of the large volume of submissions at that time.

Technical queries in relation to applications can be addressed at onlinesupport@pobal.ie or 01 511 7222.

 
 
 
 

Tags:,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
Sign up for free fundraising news by email. [Here's our privacy policy].
" />