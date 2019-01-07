Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2019 Healthy Heart grant round now open

Posted by on 7 January 2019
Heart Research UK and Subway® have opened their 2019 Healthy Heart grant round, with of up to £10,000 available for successful applicants.

Funding is awarded for new and innovative projects that reduce the risk of heart disease in their local community. Projects should demonstrate health initiatives such as cooking skills, healthy eating, positive wellbeing and a more active lifestyle, all with a focus on a healthy heart.

Grants are only available to not-for-profit organisations, including charities, community groups, voluntary organisations, and sports groups.

Heart Research UK and Subway Healthy Heart Grants are funded by the Subway Helping Hearts™ Family 5K events and in-store fundraising across Subway stores.

Grants are offered on a region by region basis, with the West Country region the first to open for applications. This includes Cornwall, Devon and Dorset, and opened on 4 January with a deadline of 14 February. The HTV region, encompassing Bath, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset opens for applications today (7 January), with a deadline of 18 February.

Full information on regions and application dates is available from the Heart Research UK website.

