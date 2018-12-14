Who’s moving? Charity sector recruitment round up

Here are five of of the recent appointments and moves in the charity sector, including a new Chief Executive for TimeBank, and new Director of Marketing and Communications for Teenage Cancer Trust.

TimeBank appoints new Chief Executive

National volunteering charity TimeBank has appointed a new Chief Executive, Phil Pyatt. Pyatt joins TimeBank from Action for Stammering Children where he was also Chief Executive. He will take over the position on 29 January 2019, replacing Helen Walker who has stepped down after 10 years at TimeBank to become CEO at Carers UK. Before joining Action for Stammering Children in 2016, Pyatt was Director of Inspiring the Future at the Education and Employers Taskforce, helping to grow the online programme to engage over 10,000 teachers and more than 30,000 volunteers, and was also Director of Engagement at Localgiving.com.

Director of Marketing & Communications for Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust has appointed Paul Brown as its new Director of Marketing and Communications. Brown joins Teenage Cancer Trust after 16 years at The Prince’s Trust where he built up the charity’s marketing function. He takes over the role at Teenage Cancer Trust from the Interim Director Alison Cowan who has overseen the restructure and growth of the Marketing and Communications directorate during 2018 to increase capacity and skills in brand management, content and digital.

Lori Houlihan joins Regulator’s Standards Committee

The Fundraising Regulator has appointed Lori Houlihan as an external member of the Regulator’s Standards Committee. Houlihan, who is Vice-Provost at University College London (UCL), will assume her new position from 1 January 2019. She has an extensive background in education and fundraising, including five years as Executive Director of Development and Alumni Relations at UCL, where she oversaw one of the largest fundraising and supporter engagement campaigns in Europe. In addition to her new role, Houlihan holds several other governance positions, including Trustee of Large CASE Washington DC and the Film and Television Charity, Chair of the Ross Group and Board Member of the Higher Education Working Group, 30% Club.

Simon Thomas becomes honorary President of Bloodwise

TV presenter Simon Thomas has taken on the honorary role of President at blood cancer charity Bloodwise. He will focus on contributing to the newly created Gemma Thomas Fund for Bloodwise, to raise money for research into the type of leukaemia that his wife died suddenly from a year ago. Thomas will continue to raise awareness of AML and other blood cancers, as well as leading on fundraising activities for the Gemma Thomas Fund. Plans are already underway for an ambitious fundraising challenge with Thomas, family, celebrities and those affected by blood cancer. Bloodwise will invest funds raised into research projects to improve understanding of AML and find more effective treatments for the disease.

ClientEarth announces new Chair of Trustees

ClientEarth has announced that Howard Covington will take on the role of Chair of the Board of Trustees, taking over the reins from Winsome McIntosh, ClientEarth’s founding Chair. Covington has served on the ClientEarth Board since 2014 and brings a wealth of experience from the worlds of business and philanthropy. He was formerly an investment banker and a founding shareholder and Chief Executive of New Star Asset Management. He has been the Chair of the Management Committee of the Isaac Newton Institute for Mathematical Sciences and a Trustee of the Science Museum. He is the founding Chair of The Alan Turing Institute.