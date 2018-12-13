2018 BBC Children in Need raised £12.9m through mobile donations alone

This year’s BBC Children in Need appeal received £12.9 million in mobile donations alone, with payments processed by mobile payments and messaging firm Fonix.

Fonix has worked with the charity since 2014 to refine and improve the mobile donation process. This year, it collaborated with BBC Children in Need to introduce the first ever £30 price point, alongside the traditional price points of £20, £10 and £5. This was rolled out for the Children in Need Rocks concert, as well as for the live annual Appeal Show on 16 November.

BBC Children in Need also ran text-to-donate competitions for the first time, including on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show, which gave listeners the chance to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. This was for a one-off voluntary donation of £10, with the public able to opt out by replying CANCEL to their entry confirmation text within 60 minutes.

Overall this year’s appeal raised £50.5 million.

Clare Charles, Director of Media and Charity for Fonix, said:

“It’s clear that the public are willing to donate larger amounts via text-to-donate, and allowing them to do this by introducing the £30 price point has been great for raising money for such a good cause.”

Karen Bass, Chief Operating Officer at BBC Children in Need added: