THINK consultancy launches Culture Forum for senior charity leaders

Fundraising consultancy THINK is launching a new forum, aimed at helping senior charity leaders develop their organisational culture.

THINK is looking to support leaders across the sector in developing leadership and performance cultures that will help drive success.

To this end, the forum will look at areas such as:

Understanding what elements of culture (leadership, performance, communications, feedback etc) are important in the delivery of organisational goals.

Sharing information about diagnosing and developing organisational culture.

Encouraging individual personal development by providing opportunities to share skills and develop the professional capacity of members.

Creating a buddy system between members to share and learn from great practice.

The Culture Forum will include four half-day meetings spread across the year, with the first meeting to take place in early February.

More than ten charities have already signed up for the Forum and there are places for a few more senior leaders to join the group.

Interested charities can contact Sarah Carter by DM on Twitter at @sarahleadership, on 07815 065018 or email Loretta on lorettabm@thinkcs.org.