New ISC & IDPE partnership will provide advice for funding school bursaries

The Independent Schools Council (ISC) and Institute of Development Professionals in Education (IDPE) have formed a partnership to produce a publication to help raise awareness and support strategies for fundraising for means tested bursaries in schools.

Currently only 1% of independent school places are funded by 100% bursary. The ISC advocates in its recent public affairs strategy that offering free places to disadvantaged children is a key way schools can tackle the public misconception that independent education is only for the wealthy.

The ISC and IDPE have commissioned John Claughton, former Head of King Edward’s Birmingham, to bring together in hardcopy a collection of case studies to demonstrate effective fundraising for bursaries and the impact of this.

Jo Beckett, CEO of IDPE, said:

“IDPE’s mission is to enable every school to develop a culture of giving so that greater numbers of disadvantaged children have access to the best educational experience. Fundraising for bursaries is achievable for all schools. Donors are attracted to bursaries because of their transformational impact and we believe that through our benchmarking, and continuing to share best practice in fundraising with schools, even more can be achieved to improve access.”

The ISC and IDPE publication will be available in summer 2019 and will be free of charge for ISC and IDPE member schools.