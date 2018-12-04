Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

8 Christmas campaigns supporting food banks

With food bank use set to soar over the period, here are eight organisations collecting and donating food and other essential items to help out.

 

 

Tesco, FareShare & Trussell Trust

Tesco held food collections in stores on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December, to give to FareShare and Trussell Trust. Volunteers were in-store handing out shopping lists with suggested donations that customers could buy and then leave for collection.

 

Aldi

Aldi is again donating its leftover food to charity when it closes its stores on 24 December. Aldi’s scheme allows charities and community groups pair up with local stores and collect perishable food products such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the 6pm closing time. Last year, it worked with over 350 charities, donating 464,000 meals.

 

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is encouraging people to give food donations with its Help to Brighten a Million Christmases campaign. The campaign sees new on-shelf labels highlighting priority items to reach people as they do their shopping. The idea came from a group of National Citizen Service graduates who noticed that food bank bins were often not seen by customers until they had completed their shop.

 

Lidl

Lidl is working with its stores to distribute unsold surplus food to local communities, connecting to charities, food banks, community cafes and soup kitchens through Neighbourly’s Feed it Back to share its surpluses. This Christmas it is donating millions of Christmas dinners.

 

Ella's Kitchen & FareShare

Ella’s Kitchen

Ella’s Kitchen has partnered with FareShare to provide 100,000 meals to families most in need this Christmas. Ella’s will be donating 25p from every sold Jingle Belly Christmas Dinner pouch to FareShare to provide a meal to a UK family affected by food poverty.

 

Bedlington Police

Bedlington Police have launched a drive for donations to the Matthew Project food bank to help struggling families in the run-up to Christmas. Bernicia, Solo Blinds, and First Aid North are among the businesses donating so far.

 

Sheffield United

The Sheffield Blades is running a week long collection for a local food bank to help local people this Christmas. Alongside food donations, they are also asking for gifts of cash, and items traditionally bought at Christmas such as selection boxes or toiletries sets. The collection runs from 10-14 December.

 

Make

Liverpool social enterprise Make is holding a night of music, art activism and fun on 6 December with Small Steps Events to help those struggling over the Christmas period. For entry, people are encouraged to donate essential food bank items such as non-perishable foods, toiletries and sanitary items.

 

Main image: FareShare volunteer delivering fruit and vegetables.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

