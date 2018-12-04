8 Christmas campaigns supporting food banks

With food bank use set to soar over the Christmas period, here are eight organisations collecting and donating food and other essential items to help out.

Since 2012, we’ve collected 49 million meals with our customers & colleagues – thank you! Hear how your donations help people in need at @Sloughfoodbank. Donate in store until 1 December for @TrussellTrust & @FareShareUK. Tesco tops up customer donations by 20%. #everycanhelps pic.twitter.com/DWEZzPYeug — Tesco News (@tesconews) November 30, 2018

Tesco, FareShare & Trussell Trust

Tesco held food collections in stores on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December, to give to FareShare and Trussell Trust. Volunteers were in-store handing out shopping lists with suggested donations that customers could buy and then leave for collection.

Are you a charitable organisation? Would you like to receive fresh food to help spread festive cheer to those in need this Christmas? Our stores will close for Christmas on 24th December and we’re donating surplus fresh fruit, fish, meat and more. Sign up now to get involved. pic.twitter.com/fSsoAVLZ2G — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) November 6, 2018

Aldi

Aldi is again donating its leftover food to charity when it closes its stores on 24 December. Aldi’s scheme allows charities and community groups pair up with local stores and collect perishable food products such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the 6pm closing time. Last year, it worked with over 350 charities, donating 464,000 meals.

We need your help to brighten 1 million Christmases this season! Find our food bank priority signs in store and donate if you can 🌟 pic.twitter.com/80UMYltyYE — Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) November 26, 2018

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is encouraging people to give food donations with its Help to Brighten a Million Christmases campaign. The campaign sees new on-shelf labels highlighting priority items to reach people as they do their shopping. The idea came from a group of National Citizen Service graduates who noticed that food bank bins were often not seen by customers until they had completed their shop.

We know that this is an important topic all year round, and any community projects or local charities that would benefit from partnering with one of our stores throughout the year, can find out more here: https://t.co/rTXywBLXCB — Lidl UK (@LidlUK) November 28, 2018

Lidl

Lidl is working with its stores to distribute unsold surplus food to local communities, connecting to charities, food banks, community cafes and soup kitchens through Neighbourly’s Feed it Back to share its surpluses. This Christmas it is donating millions of Christmas dinners.

Ella’s Kitchen

Ella’s Kitchen has partnered with FareShare to provide 100,000 meals to families most in need this Christmas. Ella’s will be donating 25p from every sold Jingle Belly Christmas Dinner pouch to FareShare to provide a meal to a UK family affected by food poverty.

Another massive donation from @FirstAidNorth for our Matthew Project Christmas Food Bank appeal. Thanks guys we are very grateful for your contribution. #Northumberland #FirstAid #FoodBank #Christmas pic.twitter.com/p02NJ5ZDu4 — Bedlington Police (@BedlingtonPol) December 2, 2018

Bedlington Police

Bedlington Police have launched a drive for donations to the Matthew Project food bank to help struggling families in the run-up to Christmas. Bernicia, Solo Blinds, and First Aid North are among the businesses donating so far.

🤝 | The Blades are asking fans to donate items for a local Foodbank in a week-long initiative to help people in need at Christmas. 🗣 Between Monday (10th Dec) and Friday (14th) food donations can be left at Bramall Lane between 9am & 5pm.https://t.co/RBEguxW4MA — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) November 29, 2018

Sheffield United

The Sheffield Blades is running a week long collection for a local food bank to help local people this Christmas. Alongside food donations, they are also asking for gifts of cash, and items traditionally bought at Christmas such as selection boxes or toiletries sets. The collection runs from 10-14 December.

Foodbanks shouldn’t exist in 2018. But they do… so join us on the 6th Dec, at @MakeNorthDocks with @smallstepsevent for a night of music, art activism and fun. We’ll all be making a Christmas collection of non-perishable donations for the food bank. https://t.co/BE9VB0BBls pic.twitter.com/153GU4Mf4I — Make. (@makeliverpool) November 30, 2018

Make

Liverpool social enterprise Make is holding a night of music, art activism and fun on 6 December with Small Steps Events to help those struggling over the Christmas period. For entry, people are encouraged to donate essential food bank items such as non-perishable foods, toiletries and sanitary items.

Main image: FareShare volunteer delivering fruit and vegetables.