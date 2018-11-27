Top 100 UK charities ranked for brand value in new league table

A new league table ranking the brand values of UK charities and the impact this has on their fundraising has launched.

Research and brand consultancy Morar HPI, is behind the Most Valuable Charity Brands League , which reveals the top 100 charities in terms of brand value. It combines financial data from the Charity Commission with insights from BrandVue Charities, a Morar HPI tool that tracks detailed public sentiment from 65,000 responders a year towards UK charities on a daily basis.

The top five charities are Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, Salvation Army, Macmillan, and British Red Cross. Cancer Research UK tops the table with a brand worth £2.3bn, followed by British Heart Foundation (£1.3bn) and the Salvation Army (£985m) Macmillan (£910m) and British Red Cross (£767m). The top 100 brands have a combined value of £20bn.

The league table also suggests that UK giving is consolidated in a very small number of mega brands. Nearly half of the total £20bn value comes from the top 10 with the 100th brand, The National Autistic Society, having a brand value of less than 1% of Cancer Research UK.

The report suggests that charities should embrace marketing and branding to widen their reach and attract more income. It also considers whether, to grow unrestricted giving, charities should invest in building mass-appeal brands to acquire supporters outside of the natural catchment of their cause or mission.

Julian Dailly, Director at Morar HPI, said:

“The league table reminds us that whether we like it or not, charity brands have a measurable value. The data shows how competitive the market for donations has become. The data shows charities of all sizes have can make a bigger impact on the world by building stronger, more resilient consumer brands.”

Craig Linton, MD of fundraising consultancy Donor Voice, commented:

“A large number of charities still plan and operate without the benefit of solid data to underpin their planning and subsequent performance. Uniquely based on a combination of perception data and financial data, the new league will help to inform strategy for all charities, not just largest, but also smaller, nimbler charities that are open minded enough to read and apply the findings to their own work.”

Most Valuable Charity Brands League will be published annually to reveal how the landscape changes year on year.