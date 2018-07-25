Give as you Live launches iOS app for shoppers

Shopping and fundraising website Give as you Live has launched its first smartphone app, on iOS.

Shoppers can sign up to Give as you Live through the app and choose a charity to support. They can then shop through more than 4,300 Give as you Live-linked retailers including ASOS, John Lewis, and Booking.com. Each time they make a purchase, the retailers pay Give as you Live a commission as a thank-you for referring shoppers to them. Give as you Live then donates this commission to the shopper’s chosen charity, with no cost to the shopper or the charity.

The app’s features include a menu bar for easy navigation to shoppers’ favourite stores, the ability to use the in-built browser for searching the internet, Give as you Live account access to track funds raised, and ‘thank you’ notifications each time shoppers spend so they know how much their purchase has raised for their charity.

An Android version is in the pipeline.

Lyn Prodger, corporate partnerships manager at my AFK, (previously Action for Kids) which benefits from Give as you Live donations, said:

“We’ve got hundreds of Give as you Live supporters who’ve raised more than £10,000 for my AFK over the years. It’s brilliant that these supporters now have an app to further increase their donations through purchases that they will be making anyway. The unrestricted funding we receive through Give as you Live makes such a massive difference to my AFK, helping fund specialist mobility equipment, employment opportunities and training work for the disabled young people we work with.”

Greg Hallett, managing director at Give as you Live, commented:

“Our ultimate mission is to sustain charities, keep them in business and continue to improve and support their causes, so it’s important to us that we keep innovating and expanding our consumer-facing fundraising routes to fulfil this. We’ve been so fortunate to have more than 14,000 new shoppers use Give as you Live in the past 12 months, and we hope that this app can help grow that figure and make fundraising a simple, inexpensive part of everyday life for more people.”

Give as you Live has raised close to £10 million for UK charities through its products so far.