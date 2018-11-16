Entries open for Creative Vision Award 2019

Accountancy firm Kingston Smith is once again offering charities the chance to win a short animated film to promote their message, free of charge.

Kingston Smith’s Creative Vision Award is now in its fifth year. Previous winners have included Anthony Nolan, Dyslexia Action, Create. Refuge, DEBRA, Re~Cycle, Rethink Mental Illness, Book Aid International, Access All Areas and DEMAND.

2018 Overall winner: Access All Areas:

The production of the film is worth an estimated £150,000, and will be suitable for any medium, including social media, online and TV.

The competition is open to all registered charities based in the UK, and will give four charities their own brand film. Two of these will be a small charity with an income of under £1 million. Charities with an income of under £1 million will be separately judged, while all other charities will be assessed together.

More information and the application form are available on the CVA site. Applications close on 3 December.

The film will be created by students and recent graduates of animation and VFX as part of Bournemouth University’s BFX Competition. The production of these films will be under the guidance of award-winning specialists from top production studios, whose work includes Star Wars, Avengers, Thor, Shaun the Sheep, X Men and Pirates of the Caribbean.