Sayer Vincent to run USAID Recipient training course for charities

Charity auditors and chartered accountancy firm Sayer Vincent is running a USAID Recipient training course in January to help charities meet new reporting requirements, following changes in the rules and regulations set by the US Government in 2017.

The course will be led by Doug Franke, practising and licensed US CPA & Managing Director of Sustainability Solutions Africa, who has worked with USAID regulations and policies for over 30 years.

The course runs from 9 to 11 January 2019 and will be held at the NCVO’s offices in London. It is split into two parts covering key aspects of the guidelines to ensure charities fully understand the regulations and the implications of the new rules. Charities can opt to just do one part at a reduced rate or the entire course.

The first part, USAID and CDC Financial Management and Compliance – 2018 and beyond, takes place on 9 and 10 January. The two-day training course has been updated with the latest guidance and will bring technical, financial, internal audit, M&E and compliance staff up-to-date on what they must do to comply with the guidelines and be ready for the USG or ‘Yellow Book’ audit. This part costs £750 plus VAT.

The second part on 11 January, Implementation and Compliance Challenges Facing USAID Recipients, is broken down into four short modules, covering areas conflict of interest, fraud and ethics; indirect costs and recovery methods; sub-recipient management/auditing and prior approvals. This part is £400 plus VAT.

Attending the full course over three days costs £1,050 VAT. Four or more people from the same organisation receive a 10% discount.

Noelia Serrano, partner at Sayer Vincent said: