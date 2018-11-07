Payroll Giving increases by £3.5 million in 2017-18

The Association of Payroll Giving Organisations (APGO) has announced that Payroll Giving increased by £3.5 million in 2017-18 compared to the previous financial year.
Monies donated by employees reached £133 million in 2017-18 compared to £131 million in 2016-17 according to APGO, and employer matching increased from £7 million in 2016-17 to £8.5 million in the past financial year.
The 2017-18 figures are based on statistics from the three largest Payroll Giving agencies: Charities Aid Foundation, Charities Trust and Charitable Giving.
Currently over 5,500 employers operate Payroll Giving schemes in the UK, with over 1 million employees donating each month, benefitting over 8,500 different causes.
Panikos Efthimiou, chair of the APGO said:
“Our members are thrilled that Payroll Giving continues to grow and support even more charities in the UK each payday. We want to take this opportunity to thank every employer who operates the scheme and the 1 million employees who give each month to a cause they care about.”
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]