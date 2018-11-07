Payroll Giving increases by £3.5 million in 2017-18

The Association of Payroll Giving Organisations (APGO) has announced that Payroll Giving increased by £3.5 million in 2017-18 compared to the previous financial year.

Monies donated by employees reached £133 million in 2017-18 compared to £131 million in 2016-17 according to APGO, and employer matching increased from £7 million in 2016-17 to £8.5 million in the past financial year.

The 2017-18 figures are based on statistics from the three largest Payroll Giving agencies: Charities Aid Foundation, Charities Trust and Charitable Giving.

Currently over 5,500 employers operate Payroll Giving schemes in the UK, with over 1 million employees donating each month, benefitting over 8,500 different causes.

Panikos Efthimiou, chair of the APGO said: