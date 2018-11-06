Mims Davies appointed Minister for Sport & Civil Society

Mims Davies has been appointed as Minister for Sport & Civil Society, replacing Tracey Crouch who resigned last week.

Davies announced her appointment on Twitter early this morning (6 November). She is MP for the Eastleigh constituency, and was previously Assistant Government Whip from January 2018 to November 2018, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales from July 2018 to November 2018.

She is also the former Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Running in Westminster, and, according to her website, ran the London Marathon in 2017 for Cardiac Risk in the Young. She is also a trustee of Building Heroes, which provides skills training to military veterans and support into employment in the building trades.

On her site, Davies says:

“I am in politics as I care about people, community and doing what is right, and know this understanding and commitment is really important in modern politics. I do pride myself on speaking my mind and standing up for all those who need assistance.”

New challenges await-thank you @theresa_may new office to match new trainers-some big shoes to match footprint of @DCMS thanks for kind wishes- A proud day-can’t wait to get started-I’ll much miss @AlunCairns & all great team @UKGovWales a huge honour to work with an ace team🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tQJ94KGXbh — MimsDaviesMP (@mimsdavies) November 6, 2018

Congratulations @mimsdavies! You'll be brilliant and I know the fantastic team @DCMS will look after you well. Enjoy! — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) November 5, 2018

Commenting on her appointment, Sir John Low, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, said:

“We are looking forward to working with Mims Davies MP as she takes on this important remit. Her breadth of parliamentary experience means she is well-placed to implement and build on the ambitious changes outlined in the Civil Society Strategy. Given her passion for charity fundraising, we believe she will be a great addition to the team at DCMS. “It is however disappointing that the Prime Minister did not take this opportunity to reinstate a stand-alone Minister for Civil Society. Given the challenges faced by the sector and the huge impact it has on people’s lives it would undoubtedly benefit from a dedicated Minister who can push forward the wide-ranging and ambitious plans set out earlier this year. “We would like to thank Tracey Crouch for all the work she has done for the sector during her time in the role, and in particular her support for CAF’s Giving Tuesday campaign, which raises world record-breaking amounts of donations for charities in one day.”

Sir Stuart Etherington, CEO of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, also welcomed Davies’s appointment. He said:

“The new minister for Civil Society, Mims Davies MP, brings a wealth of experience – through her trusteeship of a small charity and strong relationships with a number of others. This will be important as she looks to implement the civil society strategy developed by her predecessor – embedding the strategy’s aspirations across government.”

Main image: Official UK Parliament portrait of Mims Davies, released under an Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) licence.