Sector launches #YouMadeItHappen campaign to celebrate supporters

Sector bodies have joined forces to ask charities to join in a social media campaign in November to thank supporters for their help.

NCVO, CharityComms, Small Charities Coalition, FSI, the Institute of Fundraising and ACEVO are asking charities to use the hashtag #YouMadeItHappen on social media on Monday 19 November. The idea is to thank supporters, and to show the difference charities and supporters make together.

Charities are invited to think of their own message of thanks, and to share it across their social media channels with images and the hashtag. An email sent out from the NCVO to members suggested a number of examples, such as:

This year, we helped over 300 homeless people in Manchester find permanent accommodation. We couldn’t have done it without your support #YouMadeItHappen

Thanks to your support, we re-planted 200 acres of forest last year #YouMadeItHappen

Eve’s village now has access to safe drinking water because of your donations #YouMadeItHappen

The email from NCVO’s Aidan Warner says:

“When we ask the public what they want to hear from charities, one thing comes through loud and clear. They want to know about the difference their support has made. They want to know how their donations, their volunteer hours, have helped. We know thousands of charities around the country make a real difference every day. And we know that between us the impact we have on the country and the world is massive. We want to remind people of everything that’s great about charities, and show them we’re very grateful for their support.”

Participating charity bodies have taken to Twitter to promote it:

Proud to be involved in this campaign where we can take time to celebrate our amazing supporters and all the wonderful people that support the 97% of charities in the UK that are small! 🎉#YouMadeItHappen #smallbutvital #ThursdayMotivation https://t.co/zILUpqg2HM — Small Charities Coalition (@sccoalition) October 25, 2018