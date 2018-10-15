Kidney Research UK wins Givergy Fundraising Technology competition

Givergy has announced the Kidney Research UK has won its 2018 Fundraising Technology competition.
The competition launched in July this year, and offered charities the opportunity to win fundraising technology to help them with their next event.
The technology has been specifically designed to help charities increase the amount they raise, and supporter satisfaction and enjoyment.
Kidney Research UK has won the following for its next fundraising event:
- Pre-event custom online auction
- Silent auction technology
- Direct donation feature
- Access to Givergy’s auction item collection
- Up to 150 tablets
- 3 expert onsite staff
Julian Sykes, Givergy CEO, said:
“We’re thrilled to announce that Kidney Research UK is the winner of our 2018 Fundraising Technology competition. We’re excited to see another extremely worthwhile cause benefit from utilising fundraising technology.”
Naomi Butters, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships at Kidney Research UK, added:
“We’re delighted to receive such a fantastic prize from Givergy. Having this technology available at our next major fundraising event will give our supporters an extra special experience, and hopefully generate more income to enable us to fund more life-saving research.”
